AG reads out indictment including 855 charges against former IGP

AG reads out indictment including 855 charges against former IGP

November 22, 2021   10:11 am

The Attorney General today read out before the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar, the indictment consisting of 855 charges against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara regarding his failure to take action to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings. 

The case was taken up today before the Trial-at-Bar comprising High Court Judges Namal Balalle, Aditya Patabendige and Mohamed Irshadeen.

The Indictments against the defendants were then read out by the Attorney General. Further hearings are currently ongoing. 

The former police chief is accused of failing to take appropriate action to prevent an Easter Sunday attack despite adequate intelligence information being received beforehand. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini summoned to appear before CID again

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini summoned to appear before CID again

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini summoned to appear before CID again

Sri Lankans reaping benefits of COVID vaccination, experts say (English)

Sri Lankans reaping benefits of COVID vaccination, experts say (English)

Many people fall ill as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi (English)

Many people fall ill as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi (English)

Permission granted to import plant nutrients and agrochemicals for crops (English)

Permission granted to import plant nutrients and agrochemicals for crops (English)

Regional Forum of Northern Province held under patronage of CBSL governor (English)

Regional Forum of Northern Province held under patronage of CBSL governor (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.11.21

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.11.21

Views expressed on decision to allow import of plant nutrients

Views expressed on decision to allow import of plant nutrients

Schools to reopen for all grades from tomorrow

Schools to reopen for all grades from tomorrow