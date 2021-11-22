AG reads out indictment including 855 charges against former IGP

The Attorney General today read out before the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar, the indictment consisting of 855 charges against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara regarding his failure to take action to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings.

The case was taken up today before the Trial-at-Bar comprising High Court Judges Namal Balalle, Aditya Patabendige and Mohamed Irshadeen.

The Indictments against the defendants were then read out by the Attorney General. Further hearings are currently ongoing.

The former police chief is accused of failing to take appropriate action to prevent an Easter Sunday attack despite adequate intelligence information being received beforehand.