Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID for the third day

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini Fernando has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the third day to record a statement.

He had been notified to appear before the CID at 9.30 a.m. today (22).

Father Cyril Gamini had previously appeared before the CID on two occasions to record a statement in connection with a complaint filed by the country’s intelligence chief.

He had been questioned by the CID for around 8 hours on November 15 and 16.



On October 25, the Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General Suresh Sallay had filed a complaint with the CID pertaining to the allegations made by Fr. Gamini and several other individuals during an online forum held on October 23 to brief Sri Lankan community living overseas on the Easter Sunday attacks.

The complaint referred to comments made by Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini, who is a member of the National Catholic Committee for Justice to Easter Sunday Attack Victims, during the online forum alleging that the country’s intelligence units had provided financial and other assistance to Zahran Hashim, the leader of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) who was behind the suicide bombings.

The complaint stated that it was also alleged, during the webinar, that the then-Brigadier Suresh Sallay had played an active role in nurturing Zahran Hashim and his followers.

Major General Sallay had strongly denied the allegations leveled by Father Cyril Gamini and others during the webinar while also charging that the allegations were “made with the intention of discrediting him” and are completely false.