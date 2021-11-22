Three arrested while attempting to sell elephant pearls

Three individuals who were attempting to sell 10 elephant pearls (‘Gajamuthu’) have been taken into custody in the area of Varipathanchenai in Ampara.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the officers of Police Special Task Force (STF) at Kalmunai camp yesterday.

According to reports, the suspects had tried to sell the elephant pearls in question for nearly Rs. 10 million.

The arrestees and the seized contraband have been handed over to the Eragama Police for further investigations.