Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will visit Sri Lanka on Monday for consultations on security issues, the press service of the Security Council’s office said.

In June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Dinesh Gunawardena, discussed trade, economic and military-technical cooperation, as well as humanitarian ties.

