Russias Security Council Secretary to visit Sri Lanka

Russias Security Council Secretary to visit Sri Lanka

November 22, 2021   02:08 pm

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will visit Sri Lanka on Monday for consultations on security issues, the press service of the Security Council’s office said.

“On November 22, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will visit Sri Lanka,” the press service said.

“Patrushev will hold Russia-Sri Lanka consultations on security issues,” the press service added.

In June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Dinesh Gunawardena, discussed trade, economic and military-technical cooperation, as well as humanitarian ties.

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Country cannot be governed with a military mentality - Tilvin Silva

Country cannot be governed with a military mentality - Tilvin Silva

Country cannot be governed with a military mentality - Tilvin Silva

Farmers set deadline for govt to supply fertiliser to start cultivating

Farmers set deadline for govt to supply fertiliser to start cultivating

Govt's nervous system is not working  Sajith Premadasa

Govt's nervous system is not working  Sajith Premadasa

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID for the third day

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID for the third day

'Nattamis' in Colombo stage protest over cost of living

'Nattamis' in Colombo stage protest over cost of living

Schools reopen for all grades in Sri Lanka

Schools reopen for all grades in Sri Lanka

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini summoned to appear before CID again

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini summoned to appear before CID again

Sri Lankans reaping benefits of COVID vaccination, experts say (English)

Sri Lankans reaping benefits of COVID vaccination, experts say (English)