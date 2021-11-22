Price of a rice packet and plain tea increased
November 22, 2021 05:06 pm
The Canteen Owners’ Association says that the prices of a packet of rice and curry and Plain Tea will be increased from tomorrow (23).
The price of a packet of rice and curry will be increased by Rs. 20 while the price of a Plain tea will be increased by Rs. 05, the association announced during a press briefing today.
Accordingly, the new prices rice packets will be as follows:
Rice and curry (Fish) – Rs. 200
Rice and curry (Vegetarian) – Rs. 160
Rice and curry (Chicken/Beef) – Rs. 230 - 250