Price of a rice packet and plain tea increased

Price of a rice packet and plain tea increased

November 22, 2021   05:06 pm

The Canteen Owners’ Association says that the prices of a packet of rice and curry and Plain Tea will be increased from tomorrow (23).

The price of a packet of rice and curry will be increased by Rs. 20 while the price of a Plain tea will be increased by Rs. 05, the association announced during a press briefing today. 

Accordingly, the new prices rice packets will be as follows:

Rice and curry (Fish) – Rs. 200
Rice and curry (Vegetarian) – Rs. 160
Rice and curry (Chicken/Beef) – Rs. 230 - 250

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Second Reading of Budget 2022 passed in Parliament

Second Reading of Budget 2022 passed in Parliament

Second Reading of Budget 2022 passed in Parliament

Labour Minister explains how Sri Lanka can earn dollars

Labour Minister explains how Sri Lanka can earn dollars

Agri Minister says permission granted to import a 'special fertiliser'

Agri Minister says permission granted to import a 'special fertiliser'

'Sri Lanka Tourism Expo'award ceremony 2021

'Sri Lanka Tourism Expo'award ceremony 2021

Country cannot be governed with a military mentality - Tilvin Silva

Country cannot be governed with a military mentality - Tilvin Silva

Farmers set deadline for govt to supply fertiliser to start cultivating

Farmers set deadline for govt to supply fertiliser to start cultivating

Govt's nervous system is not working  Sajith Premadasa

Govt's nervous system is not working  Sajith Premadasa

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID for the third day

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID for the third day