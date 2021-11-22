Price of a rice packet and plain tea increased

The Canteen Owners’ Association says that the prices of a packet of rice and curry and Plain Tea will be increased from tomorrow (23).

The price of a packet of rice and curry will be increased by Rs. 20 while the price of a Plain tea will be increased by Rs. 05, the association announced during a press briefing today.

Accordingly, the new prices rice packets will be as follows:

Rice and curry (Fish) – Rs. 200

Rice and curry (Vegetarian) – Rs. 160

Rice and curry (Chicken/Beef) – Rs. 230 - 250