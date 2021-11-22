Second Reading of Budget 2022 passed in Parliament

The Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill 2022 was passed in Parliament today (22) by a majority of 93 votes.

Announcing the results of the division taken following the conclusion of the Second Reading debate, the Speaker said that 153 MPs had voted in favour and 60 had voted against.

Ministers and MPs representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and other allied parties of the government had voted in favour while opposition parties including the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ voted against.

The Parliament was subsequently adjourned until 9.30 a.m. tomorrow (23).

Parliament Sittings had commence at 09.30 a.m. today with time allotted for Questions for oral answers from 09.30 a.m. to 10.00 am.

Thereafter, from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. the Second Reading debate on 2022 Appropriation Bill (Seventh Allotted Day) was held.

The vote for the Second Reading was held at 5.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Committee Stage Debate will commence on Tuesday (November 23) and will continue for 16 days, including Saturday, until Friday (December 10). The third reading vote will be held on December 10th at 5.00 pm.

The 2022 Budget was tabled in the House by the Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa on November12 followed by the budget speech.

This is the 76th budget of an independent Sri Lanka. It is also the second budget of the incumbent government and the first-ever presented by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.