Sri Lanka confirms 31 coronavirus deaths, 538 new cases

November 22, 2021   07:36 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 31 coronavirus related deaths for November 21, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,158.

The deaths confirmed today includes 21 males and 10 females while one of the victims is below the age of 30 years. Seven are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 23 are aged 60 and above. 

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health has reported that another 538 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (21).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 557,164.

Presently a total of 15,927 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment across the island while total recoveries have risen to 527,110.

