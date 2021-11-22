Gazette banning pesticides including Glyphosate revoked
File Photo.

Gazette banning pesticides including Glyphosate revoked

November 22, 2021   10:21 pm

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued by the Registrar of Pesticides revoking the Gazette issued in 2014 prohibiting the use and sale of several pesticides including Glyphosate. 

Issued by the Registrar of Pesticides Dr. J. A. Sumith and dated November 01, it revokes the previous Gazette “in the interest of the public and on the advice of the Pesticide Technical and Advisory Committee.”

The Gazette revokes the Order made under Section 11 of the Control of Pesticides Act, No. 33 of 1980 and published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 1894/4 of December 22, 2014.

The Gazette issued in 2014 had prohibited the use, offer for sale or sale of agrochemicals containing the active ingredients Glyphosate, Propanil, Carbaryl, Cholopyrifos and Carbofuran in the following areas:

Within the Districts of Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Kurunegala, Monaragala and within the Divisional Secretariat, Divisions of Mahiyanganaya, Rideemaliyadda, Kandaketiya in the Badulla District.

