ACMC suspends MPs who supported Budget 2022

November 22, 2021   11:28 pm

The All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC), led by former minister and MP Rishad Bathiudeen, decided to suspend the three parliamentarians of the party who voted in favour of the Budget 2022 in Parliament today. 

The ACMC said it has also decided to take disciplinary action against the three members of the party. 

“The Political Authority of ACMC has unanimously decided to suspend and take necessary disciplinary action against the three Parliamentarians of the Party who voted for the Budget 2022 in contradiction to the decision of the Party,” the ACMC tweeted.

The All Ceylon Makkal Congress announced yesterday that it had unanimously decided to vote against the Budget 2022 presented in Parliament last week.

The ACMC said that the MPs of the party had been notified of the decision. However, the party said that MPs Muszhaaraff Muthunabeen, Ishaq Rahman and Ali Sabri Raheem have now been suspended pending disciplinary action against them. 

The Second Reading of the Budget 2022 was passed in parliament today with 153 MPs had voting in favour and 60 voting against.

