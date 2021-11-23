Showery condition over the island to enhance from today

Showery condition over the island is expected to enhance from today (November 23), due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance developing in the vicinity of the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and North-Western provinces and in Matale district.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Mannar, Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Heavy showers may expect some places in these areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-westerly or north-easterly in direction and wind speed will be (35-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (45-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle can be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.