Several people including children drowned after ferry capsizes in Kinniya

November 23, 2021   10:19 am

Six reported drowned while 11 others sustained injuries after a ferry capsized in the area of Kuringankerni in Kinniya, Trincomalee, the Police said.

As per reports, several schoolchildren are also among the victims.

Meanwhile, the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Kinniya Hospital.

The salvage divers of the Navy and the Police have launched a joint effort to rescue the missing people.

The ferry had been transporting a group of children and teachers when it capsized this morning (November 23).

