Eight naval rescue teams deployed after Kinniya ferry accident

November 23, 2021   01:23 pm

Sri Lanka Navy launched a dedicated rescue mission this morning (November 23) to locate the individuals who went missing in the ferry accident near Kuringankerni Bridge in Kinniya, Trincomalee.

In a statement, the Navy said it has deployed a total of eight rescue teams representing Rapid Action Boat Squadron (RABS), Special Boat Squadron (SBS), Marines and Divers.

The ferry had been used by residents in the area due to the construction of the existing Kuringankerni Bridge.

As of now, six dead bodies have been recovered by rescue teams. Among the deceased are four schoolchildren. Meanwhile, 12 persons have been hospitalized after being rescued.

The Navy is continuing a search operation in the area further.

