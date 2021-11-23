A petition filed by National List MP Diana Gamage, challenging the decision taken by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to expel her from the party, has been fixed for hearing.

The petition was called before the Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Gamini Amarawekara and Shiran Gunaratna today (Nov. 23).

The respondents named in the petition were instructed to file any objections before the 13th of December.

A total of eleven individuals including SJB’s General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, the party chairman and the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake, Election Commission Chairman Nimal G. Punchihewa and Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake have been named as its respondents.

In her petition, Gamage pointed out that the SJB has suspended her party membership for voting in favour of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution which was passed in Parliament with a two-thirds majority.

The respondents have not carried out a fair disciplinary inquiry before expelling her, Gamage alleged, adding that the move is in violation of the principles of natural justice.

Accordingly, she had requested the Supreme Court to issue an order revoking the SJB’s decision to suspend her party membership.