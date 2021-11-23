Limited crowds allowed at 2021 LPL

November 23, 2021   03:03 pm

The Ministry of Health has given the nod for limited crowds to attend the 2021 Lanka Premier League (LPL) with adherence to strict health guidelines, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa announced today.

Permission was granted after taking into account the guidelines put in place by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

This approval includes permission for limited crowds at the ongoing test series as well, according to the minister.

The Spots Minister tweeted: “Cricket is nothing without the fans! As an avid cricket fan myself I am happy & grateful to announce that the @MoH_SriLanka has granted approval for limited crowds to attend the #LPL2021 after considering the strict guidelines put in place by the @MoYS_SriLanka! #ජයගමු”

 

