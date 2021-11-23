Met. Dept. warns of downpours above 100 mm in parts of the island

The prevailing low-level atmospheric disturbance located to the south-east of Sri Lanka is expected to intensify into a low-pressure area during next 24 hours, the Department of Meteorology warned in a weather advisory issued this evening.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards.

Under the influence of the low pressure area, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu, Vavuniya and Matale districts.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere in the island.