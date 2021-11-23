Coronavirus: 542 new cases and 24 deaths confirmed

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 24 coronavirus-related deaths for November 22, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 14,182.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 15 males and 09 female patients.

Four of the victims are between the ages of 30-59 years and another is aged below 30 years. The remaining 20 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has reported that another 542 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 558,662.

At present, more than 16,900 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment across the island while total recoveries have risen to 527,528.