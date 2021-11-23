Fully vaccinated spectators allowed at 50% capacity for SL vs WI Test series

Fully vaccinated spectators allowed at 50% capacity for SL vs WI Test series

November 23, 2021   09:35 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today (November 23) that 50 percent of the spectators out of the maximum capacity of the Galle International Cricket Stadium will be allowed to enter the ground to witness the ongoing test series played between Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Accordingly, crowds will be allowed to enter the ground from tomorrow, which is the 4th day of the ongoing first Test Match.

However, only those who are fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 infection as per the current vaccination protocols will be permitted entry to witness the match.

Spectators should carry proof of vaccination (either the card or in digital form) and should have completed the 2nd vaccination, at least 14 days prior to entering the ground.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special probe to be conducted into fatal ferry accident in Kinniya (English)

Special probe to be conducted into fatal ferry accident in Kinniya (English)

Special probe to be conducted into fatal ferry accident in Kinniya (English)

On Topic with Hasitha Wijewardena

On Topic with Hasitha Wijewardena

News In Brief - 2021.11.23

News In Brief - 2021.11.23

Fifteen health trade unions to launch two-day token strike

Fifteen health trade unions to launch two-day token strike

Committee Stage Debate of Budget 2022 begins

Committee Stage Debate of Budget 2022 begins

Speaker expresses regret over Tissa Kuttiarachchi's controversial remarks

Speaker expresses regret over Tissa Kuttiarachchi's controversial remarks

Special probe to be conducted into fatal ferry accident in Kinniya

Special probe to be conducted into fatal ferry accident in Kinniya

New gazette lifting ban on Glyphosate and several other agrochemicals revoked

New gazette lifting ban on Glyphosate and several other agrochemicals revoked