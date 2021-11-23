Fully vaccinated spectators allowed at 50% capacity for SL vs WI Test series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today (November 23) that 50 percent of the spectators out of the maximum capacity of the Galle International Cricket Stadium will be allowed to enter the ground to witness the ongoing test series played between Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Accordingly, crowds will be allowed to enter the ground from tomorrow, which is the 4th day of the ongoing first Test Match.

However, only those who are fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 infection as per the current vaccination protocols will be permitted entry to witness the match.

Spectators should carry proof of vaccination (either the card or in digital form) and should have completed the 2nd vaccination, at least 14 days prior to entering the ground.