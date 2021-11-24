Fifteen health trade unions on two-day token strike

Fifteen trade unions in the health sector are planning to launch a token strike at 7.00 a.m. today (November 24).

The trade union action is expected to last for 48 hours.

According to the chairman of Government Nursing Officers’ Association, Saman Rathnapriya said the token strike will continue in the entire hospital system as well as in the public health service.

However, the functions at hospitals used for COVID-19 treatment, Apeksha Hospital, children’s hospitals and maternity hospitals will be carried on without interruption.

The chief of Sri Lanka’s Federation of Health Professionals, Ravi Kumudesh said 50,000 professionals in the field of nursing, complementary medical, and paramedical services will join the trade union action over these seven demands.