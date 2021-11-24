Heavy rains of about 100mm possible in parts of seven provinces

November 24, 2021   07:05 am

The prevailing low-level atmospheric disturbance located to the south-east of Sri Lanka is expected to be intensified into a low-pressure area within the next few hours, says the Department of Meteorology.

Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in most part of the island.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The prevailing low-level atmospheric disturbance located to the south-east of Sri Lanka is expected to be intensified into a low-pressure area within the next few hours. It is likely to move west and north-westward.

Naval and fishing communities are advised to be attentive in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Heavy showers may expect some places in the deep sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be north-westerly or north-easterly in direction and wind speed will be (35-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (45-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle can be rough at times. The other sea areas can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

