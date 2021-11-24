Two members to be added to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining committee

Two members to be added to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining committee

November 24, 2021   11:31 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to appoint two other technical professionals to the committee of experts looking into the introduction of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining in Sri Lanka and studying the laws and regulations related to them.

Further, approval was granted to the proposal furnished by Namal Rajapaksa, the Minister of Development Coordination and Supervision to submit the final report of the committee on June 30, 2022.

The relevant decisions were taken at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held yesterday.

The Cabinet green-lighted the appointment of a committee to report on the Acts, Rules and Regulations to attract investments and investors in the areas of digital banking, blockchain & blockchain-related industries such as cryptocurrency.

Accordingly, a committee comprised of eight members chaired by Mr. Sujeewa Mudaligewere was formed for this purpose. Mr. Viraj Dayaratne, Mr. Rajeeva Bandaranaike, Mr. Dharmasri Kumarathunge, Mr.Jayantha Fernando, Mr. Sandun Hapugoda, Air Commodore (Retd) TGJ Amarasena and Mr. Milinda Rajapaksha serve as its members.

The interim committee report submitted by the panel was tabled at yesterday’s meeting of Cabinet of Ministers for its attention.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Increase observed in supply of vegetables to Manning Market

Increase observed in supply of vegetables to Manning Market

Increase observed in supply of vegetables to Manning Market

Private sector given permission to import agrochemical

Private sector given permission to import agrochemical

Sixteen trade unions in health sector on token strike

Sixteen trade unions in health sector on token strike

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Kinniya passenger ferry accident: Navy calls off rescue operation

Kinniya passenger ferry accident: Navy calls off rescue operation

Private sector allowed to import chemical fertilizer from today - Minister

Private sector allowed to import chemical fertilizer from today - Minister

Sajith ready to embark on robust national development process

Sajith ready to embark on robust national development process

CCTV: Man dies after being hit by bus

CCTV: Man dies after being hit by bus