Two members to be added to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining committee

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to appoint two other technical professionals to the committee of experts looking into the introduction of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining in Sri Lanka and studying the laws and regulations related to them.

Further, approval was granted to the proposal furnished by Namal Rajapaksa, the Minister of Development Coordination and Supervision to submit the final report of the committee on June 30, 2022.

The relevant decisions were taken at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held yesterday.

The Cabinet green-lighted the appointment of a committee to report on the Acts, Rules and Regulations to attract investments and investors in the areas of digital banking, blockchain & blockchain-related industries such as cryptocurrency.

Accordingly, a committee comprised of eight members chaired by Mr. Sujeewa Mudaligewere was formed for this purpose. Mr. Viraj Dayaratne, Mr. Rajeeva Bandaranaike, Mr. Dharmasri Kumarathunge, Mr.Jayantha Fernando, Mr. Sandun Hapugoda, Air Commodore (Retd) TGJ Amarasena and Mr. Milinda Rajapaksha serve as its members.

The interim committee report submitted by the panel was tabled at yesterday’s meeting of Cabinet of Ministers for its attention.