Three arrested over Kinniya ferry disaster

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the capsizing of a passenger ferry at the Kuringankerni lagoon in Kinniya in the Trincomalee District, which had claimed the lives of six persons.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the owner and the two operators of the ferry have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Six persons including three schoolchildren died while dozens more were hospitalized after a passenger ferry capsized in the Kuringankerni lagoon in Kinniya at around 7.30 a.m. yesterday (23) morning.

The ferry had been transporting a group of children and teachers when it had capsized.