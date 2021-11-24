SLMC suspends MPs who supported Budget 2022

SLMC suspends MPs who supported Budget 2022

November 24, 2021   04:27 pm

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), led by former minister Rauff Hakeem, has decided to suspend the party membership of the three parliamentarians who voted in favour of the Budget 2022.

Issuing a statement, the SLMC said that MPs H. M. M. Harees, Faizal Cassim and Hafiz Nasir Ahmed have been suspended from their posts in the party with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken due to them failing to comply with the resolution of the SLMC’s High Command with regard to budget vote in parliament. 

The three MPs in question had supported Budget 2022, during the second reading vote, which was passed in Parliament with 153 MPs voting for and 60 against it on Monday (22).

The All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC), led by former minister and MP Rishad Bathiudeen, had also decided to suspend the three parliamentarians of the party who voted in favour of the Budget 2022.

ACMC said MPs Muszhaaraff Muthunabeen, Ishaq Rahman and Ali Sabri Raheem were suspended pending disciplinary action against them. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister of Public Services issues clarification on retirement age

Minister of Public Services issues clarification on retirement age

Minister of Public Services issues clarification on retirement age

We don't want revenge, we only want the truth  Cardinal Ranjith

We don't want revenge, we only want the truth  Cardinal Ranjith

Illegal electricity connection at house of Maharagama UC chairman's father

Illegal electricity connection at house of Maharagama UC chairman's father

It is our responsibility to protect all religions in the country - PM

It is our responsibility to protect all religions in the country - PM

Focus of parliamentary session drawn to Kinniya ferry accident

Focus of parliamentary session drawn to Kinniya ferry accident

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 situation as of yesterday

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 situation as of yesterday

Increase observed in supply of vegetables to Manning Market

Increase observed in supply of vegetables to Manning Market

Private sector given permission to import agrochemical

Private sector given permission to import agrochemical