SLMC suspends MPs who supported Budget 2022

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), led by former minister Rauff Hakeem, has decided to suspend the party membership of the three parliamentarians who voted in favour of the Budget 2022.

Issuing a statement, the SLMC said that MPs H. M. M. Harees, Faizal Cassim and Hafiz Nasir Ahmed have been suspended from their posts in the party with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken due to them failing to comply with the resolution of the SLMC’s High Command with regard to budget vote in parliament.

The three MPs in question had supported Budget 2022, during the second reading vote, which was passed in Parliament with 153 MPs voting for and 60 against it on Monday (22).

The All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC), led by former minister and MP Rishad Bathiudeen, had also decided to suspend the three parliamentarians of the party who voted in favour of the Budget 2022.

ACMC said MPs Muszhaaraff Muthunabeen, Ishaq Rahman and Ali Sabri Raheem were suspended pending disciplinary action against them.