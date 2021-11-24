Sri Lanka to amend existing laws to formulate national media policy

The government has recognized the need to amend existing laws, policies and ethics applicable to media personnel and mass media institutions in order to formulate a national media policy, says the Government Information Department.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has given the go-ahead to appoint a committee with representations of experienced personalities in various fields including media, marketing, education, law, administration and economy to table recommendations to the Cabinet of Ministers on preparing the media policy.

The relevant proposal has been forwarded by the Minister of Mass Media.

The Government Information Department said attention is drawn to formulating the national media policy by paying special attention to the laws, international laws, operation of national and international media institutions as well as social and cultural identities.

Meanwhile, the necessary background will be created to present media personalities with esteemed professional skills, education on the use and behavior of media including the social media, socialization of knowledge, understanding and communication strategies and supplying required facilities for digital technology considering the global trends and developments in the mass media and communication fields.