Graduates recruited to public service to be made permanent

November 24, 2021   05:26 pm

The government has decided to make the graduates who were recently recruited to the public service permanent and to pay them a salary of Rs. 41,000.

State Minister of Provincial Councils & Local Government Roshan Ranasinghe mentioned this addressing today’s parliamentary session.

“It was the Rajapaksa administration that always made sure the future of graduates is secured,” the state minister said, noting that nearly 58,000 unemployed graduates were recruited to the public service in the recent times and given a proper training of leadership, management, technical and language skills.

COVID pandemic situation hindered this training program, however, all these graduates will be made permanent through the Budget 2022 and be paid a salary of Rs. 41,000, he added.

