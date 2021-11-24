Golden Gate Kalyani: New Kelani Bridge vested with the public

Golden Gate Kalyani: New Kelani Bridge vested with the public

November 24, 2021   06:04 pm

The new state-of-the-art Kelani Bridge named “Golden Gate Kalyani” in Peliyagoda was declared open this evening (November 24) in a ceremony held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The six-lane bridge, which aims to ease the traffic congestion in Colombo and suburban areas, is the first-ever to be constructed in Sri Lanka with hi-tech stay cables.

After the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway was declared open, the number of vehicles entering the city of Colombo on a daily basis soared considerably. As the capacity of the existing bridge was inadequate for the large number of vehicles driving across, preliminary plans for a project to construct a new bridge were drawn up in 2014.

Subsequently, the Highways Ministry and the Road Development Authority (RDA) launched the project to construct a new suspension bridge with six lanes adjacent to the existing one.

This bridge features a cable support system that distributes the weight of the deck between two towers. The deck is hung on vertical suspender cables and the main cables, suspended between towers, are connected to the anchorages at each end of the bridge.

“Golden Gate Kalyani” was built under two phases. Rs. 31,539 million was spent under the first phase for the construction of the Steel Bridge Section. Meanwhile, the Extradosed Bridge Section was constructed under the second phase with a sum of Rs. 9,896 million.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Opening of new Kelani Bridge 'Golden Gate Kalyani'

LIVE🔴Opening of new Kelani Bridge 'Golden Gate Kalyani'

LIVE🔴Opening of new Kelani Bridge 'Golden Gate Kalyani'

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Minister of Public Services issues clarification on retirement age

Minister of Public Services issues clarification on retirement age

We don't want revenge, we only want the truth  Cardinal Ranjith

We don't want revenge, we only want the truth  Cardinal Ranjith

Illegal electricity connection at house of Maharagama UC chairman's father

Illegal electricity connection at house of Maharagama UC chairman's father

It is our responsibility to protect all religions in the country - PM

It is our responsibility to protect all religions in the country - PM

Focus of parliamentary session drawn to Kinniya ferry accident

Focus of parliamentary session drawn to Kinniya ferry accident

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 situation as of yesterday

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 situation as of yesterday