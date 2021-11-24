Sri Lanka to roll out COVID booster dose for over-20s

Sri Lanka to roll out COVID booster dose for over-20s

November 24, 2021   06:25 pm

The government has decided to roll out a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people above the age of 20 years, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella said today.

Relevant details of the vaccination program are expected to be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, administration of the COVID third dose for fully vaccinated immunocompromised and highly vulnerable comorbid individuals aged 20 years and above began on November 20.

