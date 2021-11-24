Sri Lanka reports 23 more Covid-19 deaths, 518 new cases

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 23 coronavirus related deaths for November 2, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 14,205.

According to the figures released today, the deaths include 11 males and 12 females while one of the victims is below the age of 30 years.

Four patients are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 18 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry has reported that another 518 persons have tested positive for Covid-19.

This brings the tally of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country to 559,378 while 17,244 infected patients are currently being treated island-wide.