Committee on High Posts approves appointment of 08 ministerial secretaries

Committee on High Posts approves appointment of 08 ministerial secretaries

November 24, 2021   07:10 pm

The appointment of 08 Secretaries to Ministries has been approved by the Committee on High Posts, the Communications Department of Parliament said in a statement.

General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Defense was among the Secretaries to the Ministries who received approval of the Committee on High Posts chaired by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, yesterday (Nov. 23).

In addition, Mr. W.H. Karunaratna as the Secretary to the Ministry of Development Coordination and monitoring, Mr. D.L.P.R. Abeyratne as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Development of Minor Crops including Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel Related Industries and Export Promotion, Mrs. D.N. Liyanage as the Secretary to the Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation received approval for their appointments.

Meanwhile, the appointments of Mr. M.A.B.V. Banadaranayake as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Rattan, Brass, Pottery, Furniture and Industrial Promotion, Mrs. K.A.D.R Nishanthi Jayasinghe as the Secretary to the State Ministry of National Heritage Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion and Mr. D.P.G. Kumarasiri as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure were also approved by the Committee.

The Committee on High Posts also granted its approval for the appointments of Mr. M.N. Ranasinghe as State Secretary to the State Ministry of Promoting the Production and Regulating the Supply of Organic Fertilizer, and Paddy and Grains, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chilies, Onion and Potato Cultivation Promoting, Seed Production and Advanced Technology, Agriculture.

The Committee also gave the nod to the appointment of Mr. Sirimal Perera as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Urban Development, Waste Disposal and Community cleanliness.

Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Dinesh Gunawardena, Douglas Devananda, (Dr.) Bandula Gunawardana, Udaya Gammanpila, Hon. State Ministers Vidura Wickramanayaka, (Dr.) Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Hon. Members of Parliament Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, John Seneviratne, Thalatha Athukorala, Dharmalingam Siddharthan were present at this Committee meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

COVID booster dose to be administered to over-20s?

COVID booster dose to be administered to over-20s?

COVID booster dose to be administered to over-20s?

Ban on import of chemical fertilizers lifted

Ban on import of chemical fertilizers lifted

New Kelani Bridge vested with public

New Kelani Bridge vested with public

Rare 'Phenakite' gemstone worth around Rs. 1 billion found in Sri Lanka

Rare 'Phenakite' gemstone worth around Rs. 1 billion found in Sri Lanka

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Minister of Public Services issues clarification on retirement age

Minister of Public Services issues clarification on retirement age

We don't want revenge, we only want the truth  Cardinal Ranjith

We don't want revenge, we only want the truth  Cardinal Ranjith

Illegal electricity connection at house of Maharagama UC chairman's father

Illegal electricity connection at house of Maharagama UC chairman's father