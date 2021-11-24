Daily coronavirus cases count jumps to 745 today

Daily coronavirus cases count jumps to 745 today

November 24, 2021   10:06 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 745 today (November 24) as 227 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 559,605.

As many as 527,929 recoveries and 14,205 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 17,400 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

