Downpours above 100mm expected in six provinces including Western

The prevailing low-level atmospheric disturbance over south-east of Sri Lanka and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal has developed into a low-pressure area and is currently located in east of the island, the Meteorology Department says.

Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district. Showers or thundershowers will occur in several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Naval and fishing communities are advised to be attentive in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Heavy showers may expect at some places in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Galle via Kankesanturai, Puttalam and Colombo.

Winds will be northerly or north-easterly in direction in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankesanturai and Puttalam. Winds will be north-westerly in the direction of the other sea areas around the island.

The wind speed will be (35-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Wind speed can be increased up to 70 kmph at times deep sea areas over the west of the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle can be rough at times. The other sea areas can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.