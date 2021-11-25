Landslide early warning issued to 7 districts

November 25, 2021   09:26 am

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings to 07 districts – Colombo, Kalutara, Kandy, Kurunegala, Matale, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura.

Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective in Kandy, Kurunegala, Matale and Ratnapura districts for a period of 24 hours until 8.00 p.m. today (November 25).

• Kandy District – Ududumbara
• Kurunegala District – Rideegama
• Matale District – Ambanganga Korale
• Ratnapura District – Eheliyagoda

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence and to evacuate to safe locations if the need arises.

Further, Level 1 (Yellow) warning was issued to the following areas for possible landslides:

• Colombo District – Padukka
• Kalutara District – Agalawatta, Bulathsinhala, Palindanuwara and Ingiriya
• Kandy District – Medadumbara, Pathadumbara, Pathahewaheta and Doluwa
• Kurunegala District – Narammala, Alawwa and Mawathagama
• Matale District – Raththota and Ukuwela
• Nuwara Eliya District – Hanguranketha, Walapane, Nuwara Eliya, Ambangamuwa and Kotmale
• Ratnapura District – Ratnapura and Ayagama

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) stated that a total of 18 people have fallen victim to the adverse weather conditions since the 29th of October.

According to reports, 42,899 people belonging to 153,895 families have been affected by the heavy rains and gusty winds.

