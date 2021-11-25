Ten-hour water cut for parts of Kalutara District

The water supply for a number of areas in Kalutara District was interrupted at 9.00 a.m. today (November 25) due to an essential upgrade of the Aluthgama-Mathugama-Agalawatta Integrated Water Supply Project.

According to the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB), the water cut is expected to last for a total of 10 hours.

Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara North, Kalutara South, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Piliminawatta and Bombuwala areas are affected by the said water cut.

In addition, the water supply for Payagala, Maggona, Beruwala, Moragolla, Kaluwamodara, Darga Town, Aluthgama and Bentota areas has also been suspended.