Stop violence against women: SJB MPs stage protest in Parliament

Stop violence against women: SJB MPs stage protest in Parliament

November 25, 2021   11:57 am

The lawmakers of Samagi Jana Balawegaya staged a protest in the Parliament today (November 25) calling for an end to violence against women.

They donned orange-colored ribbons around their arms and held signs that read “Stop violence against women.” The color represents a brighter future free of violence against women and girls.

The protest of the parliamentarians of the main Opposition came after the recent remarks made by SLPP MP Tissa Kuttiarachchi sparked controversy.

Addressing the House, MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna said their protest coincides with the United Nation’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women observed today.

The day marks the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence (from November 25 to December 10) under the theme “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!” The color represents a brighter future free of violence against women and girls.

Speaking further, MP Wijerathna said one out of every five women in Sri Lanka is subjected to physical or other forms of abuse. “Even if something happens in the Parliament, no punishment is imposed, except a warning.”

When women are abused, the prevailing circumstances allow the accused to walk free while the victim suffers, she pointed out.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President tells Opposition to be mindful of what they demand for

President tells Opposition to be mindful of what they demand for

Token strike launched by health trade unions continues

Token strike launched by health trade unions continues

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 situation as of November 24

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 situation as of November 24

COVID booster dose to be administered to over-20s? (English)

COVID booster dose to be administered to over-20s? (English)

Focus of parliamentary session drawn to Kinniya ferry accident (English)

Focus of parliamentary session drawn to Kinniya ferry accident (English)

We don't seek revenge, we need to know the truth - Cardinal (English)

We don't seek revenge, we need to know the truth - Cardinal (English)

Ban on import of chemical fertilizers lifted (English)

Ban on import of chemical fertilizers lifted (English)