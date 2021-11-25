Coronavirus: 471 more patients discharged after recovery

Coronavirus: 471 more patients discharged after recovery

November 25, 2021   03:10 pm

The Ministry of Health says 471 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 25) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 528,400.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 559,605 of COVID-19.

According to official data, 17,000 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,205.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Duminda Dissanayake says farmers are unhappy with govt's measures

Duminda Dissanayake says farmers are unhappy with govt's measures

Duminda Dissanayake says farmers are unhappy with govt's measures

Mahindananda, Maithripala and Dayasiri exchange verbal blows in parliament

Mahindananda, Maithripala and Dayasiri exchange verbal blows in parliament

Health sector trade unions continue trade union action

Health sector trade unions continue trade union action

Roads inundated in several areas as due to heavy rainfall

Roads inundated in several areas as due to heavy rainfall

COVID-19 booster doses to be administered to persons over 20

COVID-19 booster doses to be administered to persons over 20

President on how the law can be enforced against Easter attack culprits

President on how the law can be enforced against Easter attack culprits

Gas cylinder explosion damages house in Pannipitiya

Gas cylinder explosion damages house in Pannipitiya

President tells Opposition to be mindful of what they demand for

President tells Opposition to be mindful of what they demand for