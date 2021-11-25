Weather advisory for low-pressure area developing in vicinity of Sri Lanka

November 25, 2021   04:43 pm

The low-pressure area that was located over South-west Bay of Bengal still persists to the east of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology said in an ‘Amber’ weather advisory issued this evening.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected at some places.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanthurai and Mannar and from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanthurai and Mannar and from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil can be rough at times.

The naval and fishing communities out at sea over deep and shallow sea areas around the Island are advised to be vigilant in this regard during the next few days.

