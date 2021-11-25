Kush cannabis worth Rs. 20 million seized at Central Mail Exchange

Sri Lanka Customs has intercepted ten parcels containing 1.3 kilograms of Kush cannabis at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo.

The estimated street value of the seized contraband is nearly Rs. 20 million.

The interception was made by the officers attached to the Narcotics Control Unit of the Customs while inspecting multiple parcels on suspicion.

It was reported that the parcels in question had been shipped from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Italy to fake addresses in Ragama, Piliyandala, Colombo, Kandy and Ahangama areas.

Further investigations are conducted by the Customs Narcotics Control Unit. The seized items have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.