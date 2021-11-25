University registration for 2020 A/L students to commence tomorrow

University registration for 2020 A/L students to commence tomorrow

November 25, 2021   07:09 pm

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said that university registration for 2020 G.C.E. Advanced Level students who have qualified for entry will commence tomorrow (26) and continue until December 05, 2021.

The results of 2020 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination were released on May 04 while the minimum Z-scores required for the university admission for the academic year 2020/2021 based on those results were released on October 29. 

As many as 194,297 candidates (64.39%) have qualified for university entrance. A total of 301,771 candidates – including 277,625 for the new syllabus and 24,146 for the old syllabus – faced the exam last year.

The exam was held from October 12 to November 06 last year amidst the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

