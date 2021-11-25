Daily count of Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka moves to 740

Daily count of Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka moves to 740

November 25, 2021   09:50 pm

The Health Ministry reported that another 211 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, increasing the daily count of new cases to 740. 

Six of the new cases are returnees from overseas while the other 205 cases are associated with the New Year COvid-19 cluster. 

This increases the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country to 560,345 while presently a total of 17,713 infected patients are undergoing treatment island-wide. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB engineers launch work-to-rule campaign against Yugadanawi deal

CEB engineers launch work-to-rule campaign against Yugadanawi deal

CEB engineers launch work-to-rule campaign against Yugadanawi deal

PM declares open BIA's new Apron and taxiways (English)

PM declares open BIA's new Apron and taxiways (English)

China's influence over Sri Lanka is not benign - Gajendrakumar (English)

China's influence over Sri Lanka is not benign - Gajendrakumar (English)

Multiple gas cylinder explosions reported from several areas in Sri Lanka (English)

Multiple gas cylinder explosions reported from several areas in Sri Lanka (English)

Govt decided to further expand booster dose vaccinations (English)

Govt decided to further expand booster dose vaccinations (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.11.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.11.25

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Mangala Samaraweera's three-month remembrance

Mangala Samaraweera's three-month remembrance