Daily count of Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka moves to 740

The Health Ministry reported that another 211 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, increasing the daily count of new cases to 740.

Six of the new cases are returnees from overseas while the other 205 cases are associated with the New Year COvid-19 cluster.

This increases the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country to 560,345 while presently a total of 17,713 infected patients are undergoing treatment island-wide.