Locally produced security equipment handed over to enhance security of Parliament complex

November 26, 2021   12:19 am

The Centre for Defence Research and Development under the Ministry of Defence has donated locally produced security equipment in Parliament on Thursday (25), for the purpose of enhancing the security of the Parliament complex in Sri Lanka.

Defence Secretary Gen. (Rtd.) Kamal Gunaratne officially handed over the equipment to Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. The equipment includes a Drone Jammer System and security communications equipment used to ensure the defence mechanism, the statement said.

Secretary-General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, Serjeant-at-Arms, Mr. Narendra Fernando, Air Vice Marshal M. D. A. P. Payoe, Director General of the Research Analysis Projection and Development Branch Major General Renuka Rowell, Deputy Director General Captain T. D. S De Silva, Director of the Parliamentary Police Division Manjula Senarath were present at this occasion.

It was disclosed that if this stock of equipment was imported, it would cost Rs. 19 million. However, the Centre for Defence Research and Development of the Ministry of Defense only spent approximately Rs. 7 million to have this equipment produced locally, the release said.

The Speaker and the Secretary General of Parliament thanked the Security Forces for providing this stock of locally produced equipment with advanced technology. 

Speaking at the event, the Defence Secretary said that the Defence Forces have the capability to manufacture advanced technology level equipment for the security forces as well as other national needs, and by such ways the security forces have the ability to protect national wealth.

Serjeant-at-Arms, Mr. Narendra Fernando said that for the first time in the history of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, the stock of equipment was provided in accordance with a security requirement identified during the Joint Security Exercise held in July 2020 with the participation of all security forces attached to the security of Parliament.

