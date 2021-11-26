Six provinces to experience heavy rains above 100 mm today

The low-pressure area which prevailed over the South-west Bay of Bengal still persists to the east of Sri Lanka, says the Department of Meteorology.

Cloudy skies can be expected over the island and the misty conditions will prevail over the central hilly area, particularly during the morning.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in most parts of the island.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-central, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Puttalam, Batticaloa and Trincomalee districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Naval and fishing communities are advised to be attentive in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Heavy showers may expect at some places in the deep and shallow sea areas around the island.

Winds will be northerly or north-easterly in the direction in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankesanturai and Puttalam. Winds will be north-westerly in the direction of the other sea areas around the island.

The wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

State of Sea:

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.