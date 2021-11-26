UN Assistant Secretary General calls on Foreign Minister

UN Assistant Secretary General calls on Foreign Minister

November 26, 2021   09:55 am

The UN Assistant-Secretary-General (ASG) for Political, Peace building and Peace Operations, Khaled Khiari, who is currently undertaking a visit to Sri Lanka, has called on Foreign Minister Prof  G.L. Peiris.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister discussed matters related to Sri Lanka’s post-COVID recovery including the economic challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic and the progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister outlined the recent progress made in domestic processes in relation to reconciliation and human rights, including the proposed revisions to the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and reiterated the Government’s commitment to achieving tangible progress.

He also highlighted that Sri Lanka will continue to cooperate with the United Nations in order to achieve sustainable peace and development, in line with the international obligations that we have voluntarily undertaken.

ASG Khiari was accompanied by Resident Coordinator, United Nations Sri Lanka Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, and other UN officials. Foreign Secretary and officials of the Foreign Ministry participated in the meeting.

ASG Khiari is visiting Sri Lanka at the invitation of the Government of Sri Lanka as a follow-up to the bilateral meeting with H.E. the President and the UN Secretary-General (UNSG) held in September this year on the side lines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

