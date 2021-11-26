Five-judge bench appointed to hear Yugadanavi petitions

Five-judge bench appointed to hear Yugadanavi petitions

November 26, 2021   10:46 am

Chief Justice has appointed a five-member judge bench of the Supreme Court to hear the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the Yugadanavi Power Plant deal.

Relevant petitions were called before Supreme Court Judges Murdu Fernando, Gamini Amarasekara and Arjuna Obeysekara this morning (November 26).

The bench consists of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Supreme Court Judges Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda and L.T.B. Dehideniya.

The Attorney General appeared on behalf of the prime minister and the Cabinet members, except for three ministers, namely Udaya Gammanpila, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and Wimal Weerawansa. President’s Counsel Uditha Igalahewa represented the aforesaid lawmakers.

Hearing of the petitions is expected to begin on the 29th of November (Monday).

On November 12, the Attorney General requested the Supreme Court to hear the FR petitions filed challenging the Yugadanavi Power Plant deal before a full bench.

The FR petitions were put forward by the Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, former parliamentarians of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Sunil Handunnetti and Wasantha Samarasinghe and a group including Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero, Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara and Dr. Wasantha Bandara.

The petitioners have challenged the decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to transfer shares in West Coast Power Limited (WCP) - the owner of the 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant to the US-based New Fortress Energy.

The New Fortress Energy, in a statement, recently said it will acquire a 40% ownership stake in the WCP and plans to develop a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving, storage and regasification terminal located off the coast of Colombo.

The petitioners claimed that the government has not properly explained particulars of the deal even to the Cabinet of Ministers when. They also alleged that the government failed to obtain the approval of the Parliament for signing the agreement in question and that the relevant share transfer process had not been carried out in accordance with a formal tender procedure.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

More Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

More Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

Heavy rains expected to continue in many areas today

Heavy rains expected to continue in many areas today

'Tinker Lasantha': Main suspect in Sunshine Sudda's murder shot dead in crossfire

'Tinker Lasantha': Main suspect in Sunshine Sudda's murder shot dead in crossfire

Country cannot be developed though politicians are changed - Ven. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero

Country cannot be developed though politicians are changed - Ven. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero

CEB engineers launch work-to-rule campaign against Yugadanawi deal

CEB engineers launch work-to-rule campaign against Yugadanawi deal

PM declares open BIA's new Apron and taxiways (English)

PM declares open BIA's new Apron and taxiways (English)

China's influence over Sri Lanka is not benign - Gajendrakumar (English)

China's influence over Sri Lanka is not benign - Gajendrakumar (English)