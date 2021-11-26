Two arrested with Kerala cannabis worth nearly Rs. 3 million

Two people who were in possession of more than 10kg of Kerala cannabis have been taken into custody by the Police Special Task Force in two separate raids.

The arrests were made by a group of officers attached to Gonahena STF camp on Thursday (Nov. 26), based on a tip-off received.

A 19-year-old residing in the Mattakkuliya area was first apprehended along with 6kg and 542g of Kerala cannabis. He was then handed over to the Mattakkuliya Police.

Interrogations into the suspect led to the arrest of a 33-year-old police officer on duty at the Peliyagoda Expressway police station. He was identified as a resident of Warakapola area.

The STF officers seized 4kg and 191g of Kerala cannabis from his possession. He was later handed over to the Ragama Police for further investigations.

Estimated value of the contraband is nearly Rs. 3 million. Two mobile phones and a motorcycle were also taken into custody by the STF officers.