Court issues summons on IGP Wickramaratne

The Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar has issued summons on Inspector-General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne to appear before the court on November 29.

Wickramaratne is summoned to testify in the case filed against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara over his failure to take action to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

The legal matter was called before High Court Judges Namal Balalle, Adithya Patabendige and Mohamed Irshadeen today.

During the court proceedings, Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris who appeared on behalf of the plaintiff requested the court to summon the current IGP, who is named as a witness in the case, to give evidence at the next hearing.