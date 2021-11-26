406 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

November 26, 2021   02:59 pm

The Ministry of Health says 406 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 26) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 528,806.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 560,345 of COVID-19.

According to official data, 17,307 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,232.

