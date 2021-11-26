President gives directives to import Molnupiravir antiviral COVID drug

November 26, 2021   03:31 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed State Minister of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana to take required measures to import the antiviral medication for COVID-19, Molnupiravir, through the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC).

Rolling out Molnupiravir antiviral pill to treat symptomatic coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka was discussed at the meeting of Special Committee on COVID-19 Control held earlier today.

Molnupiravir, developed by the U.S. drug companies Merck, Sharp and Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is the first-ever antiviral medication for COVID-19 that can be taken as a pill rather than injected or given intravenously.

