President gives directives to import Molnupiravir antiviral COVID drug

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed State Minister of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana to take required measures to import the antiviral medication for COVID-19, Molnupiravir, through the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC).

Rolling out Molnupiravir antiviral pill to treat symptomatic coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka was discussed at the meeting of Special Committee on COVID-19 Control held earlier today.

Molnupiravir, developed by the U.S. drug companies Merck, Sharp and Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is the first-ever antiviral medication for COVID-19 that can be taken as a pill rather than injected or given intravenously.