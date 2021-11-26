Fire breaks out in house at Nikaweratiya; gas leak suspected

A fire has broken out inside a house located in the area of Nikaweratiya today.

However, no casualties were reported as the residents had not been home at the time of the incident.

The root cause of the fire is yet to be uncovered.

Severe damages had been caused to the house, and the residents said a leak from the domestic gas cylinder is suspected to have triggered the fire.

Nikaweratiya Police has initiated investigations into the matter.