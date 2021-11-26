COVID figures move up with 26 new deaths and 488 cases

COVID figures move up with 26 new deaths and 488 cases

November 26, 2021   06:09 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 26 new coronavirus-related deaths for November 25, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,258.

The deaths include 16 males and 10 females. The latest coronavirus victims include one male aged below 30 years and three others between the ages 30-59 years. The remaining 22 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has reported that another 508 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today (November 26).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 560,833.

At present, more than 17,700 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment across the island. The total recoveries have risen to 528,806.

