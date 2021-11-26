Mobile vaccination centres to administer booster dose to over-60s

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the health authorities to take necessary steps to launch a mobile vaccination service to administer the booster dose for people above the age of 60 who have had their second dose three months prior, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The Head of State gave these directives at the meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control held earlier today (November 26).

It was decided to administer the booster dose to all those over the age of 60 who visit medical clinics at hospitals.

Further, it was decided to administer the third dose to people aged above 20 years, who have received the second dose of the COVID vaccine and suffering from non-communicable diseases.

Accordingly, the third dose of the vaccine will be given to cancer patients, persons who are undergoing cancer treatment, transplant patients, hemorrhagic patients, and all those patients with weakened immune systems due to a non- communicable disease.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said the personnel identified in these categories could obtain the third dose at respective clinics or at the Office of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) in the area every Saturday.

The topic of the provision of Molnupiravir tablet, which is currently being prescribed in several countries including in the United Kingdom to COVID-infected patients was ALSO discussed at the meeting. The President instructed State Minister of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana to take necessary steps to import this antiviral drug through the State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) in the same manner the COVID vaccines were brought down.

The focus of the meeting also fell on the lack of concern among people living in rural areas about the risk of coronavirus infection and the urgent actions that need to be taken to control the virus spread in these areas and to educate them.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, State Ministers Sisira Jayakody and Prof. Channa Jayasumana, Health Ministry Secretary Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe and Commanders of the three Armed Forces, the Inspector General of Police and other officials also attended the said meeting.

-PMD