Afternoon thundershowers possible in most parts of the island

Atmospheric conditions are favourable for the formation of afternoon thundershowers over most parts of the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Showers may occur in the Northern and Eastern provinces during the morning too.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankesanturai. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Northerly to North-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Mannar, Puttalam and Colombo. Winds will be South-westerly or variable in the direction in the other sea areas around the island.

The wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.